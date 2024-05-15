It has been a disappointing IPL 2024 campaign for Rohit Sharma as the Indian cricket team skipper has struggled to score big for Mumbai Indians till now. The veteran batter has managed to score 349 runs in 13 matches with an average of just over 29 and a strike rate of around 145. The lack of form has been quite harmful for Mumbai Indians who have won just 4 out of their 13 matches and were also the first side to crash out of the IPL 2024 playoffs race. It has also become a big worry for Indian cricket team fans with the T20 World Cup just around the corner but former India captain Sourav Ganguly is not concerned.

Ganguly was asked about Rohit's form in a recent event and he said that he believes the veteran batter is well versed with big occasions and he will have no problems in performing for the national side.

"India is a very good team. Rohit will play well in the World Cup. He plays well in big tournaments. At the big stage, he will be fine," Ganguly said at Pravin Amre's book launch in the capital on Tuesday.

Rohit lost his captaincy to Hardik Pandya at Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2024 season and there have been reports of a possible rift between the two Indian cricket team stars.

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram even made a bold prediction about Rohit's future.

"I have a feeling, he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him open there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting, at that wicket (Eden Gardens). He bats very well on any wicket, he is that great a player. But it will be good to see him at KKR," Wasim Akram told Sportskeeda.