The T20 World Cup 2024 is just round the corner and the cricket fans all around the world are waiting for the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 in New York. The two teams have not played a bilateral series for nearly a decade due to political tensions and as a result, their matches in ICC tournaments hold a special place in the hearts of cricket fans. While anticipation is at an all-time high for the match, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has alleged that tickets of the clash which will held at at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York is being sold at around $20,000 (Rs 16.6 lakh) and he blasted the International Cricket Council (ICC) for hampering the promotion of the game.

Shocked to learn that @ICC is selling tickets for Diamond Club at $20000 per seat for the #indvspak WC game. The WC in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections. $2750 for a ticket It's just #notcricket #intlcouncilofcrooks pic.twitter.com/lSuDrxHGaO — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) May 22, 2024

“Shocked to learn that ICC is selling tickets for Diamond Club at $20000 per seat for the #indvspak WC game. The WC in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections. $2750 for a ticket It's just #notcricket #intlcouncilofcrooks,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Recently, there has been multiple reports stating that match tickets are being sold on the black market and in a number of websites, fans can buy these tickets for way more than their actual prices.

However, no official communication has come from the ICC regarding the allegations till now.

India will begin their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 with a match against Ireland on June 5 before taking on Pakistan in the most high-profile Group A encounter in New York on June 9.