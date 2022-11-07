India batter Virat Kohli who has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, registering three half-centuries, including a match-winning knock of 82 against Pakistan, was on Monday, named as the ICC Player Of the Month for October 2022. Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and South Africa's David Miller were the other nominees for the award along with Kohli, but the Indian batter beat them to claim the title.

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Nida Dar has been named as the ICC Women's Player of the Month thanks to her sensational form in their Women's Asia Cup campaign.

The 34-year-old Kohli batted in only four innings in October but he churned out three memorable knocks, including a magical 82* against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. He has also registered half-centuries against the Netherlands and Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament.

India had their backs against the wall when Pakistan reduced them to 31/4 while chasing 160 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but Kohli steered the chase with a breathtaking knock of 82* from just 53 deliveries to take Rohit Sharma and co over the line.

Promoted

"It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," Kohli said after winning the award, as per an official ICC release.

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability," he added.