Ahead of the crunch encounter against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli shed light on his rapport with India captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli, who stepped down from India's T20 captaincy after the T20 World Cup in UAE last year, was replaced at the helm by Rohit. However, Kohli suggested that the he and Rohit share a great camaraderie, which helps create a great atmosphere within the team. Kohli said that the team's main goal is to end India's 15-year-old trophy drought at the T20 World Cup.

"Our discussions are always on how do we win big tournaments and then, our planning and preparations are directed towards that. Ever since I have come back to the team, the atmosphere has been very good. Whenever there's this healthy camaraderie within the group, then you look forward to doing anything you can for the team. So, our understanding and vision for the game has always been similar," Kohli said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Live'.

Kohli further said that he and Rohit, being the senior members in the team, try to help the youngsters with their experience.

"We always work towards covering all the loopholes no matter how small they are. We solidify such aspects and move ahead. It's very free flowing and all pointed towards our main goal. Everyone's relaxed and know they are confident and prepared. It's just how to handle the pressure that matters. In these times, we try and lead the group for big matches and make an impact that will sort of relax the others. Once that momentum sets in, then everyone knows that you can ride that wave," he added.