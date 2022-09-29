In what could be a huge blow to India's hopes of performing well at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, premier paceman Jasprit Bumrah is set to be ruled out of the tournament with a back stress fracture, news agency PTI reported citing BCCI sources. While an official confirmation from the Board of Control from Cricket in India is awaited, the signs have not been great as Bumrah pulled out of India's series opener against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

BCCI had informed of Bumrah's injury just minutes before the toss took place at the Greenfield Stadium. "Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain in during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first T20I," BCCI had tweeted.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨



Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I.#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 28, 2022

Bumrah, who had also missed the Asia Cup due to his back problem, and was training at the National Cricket Academy, played the last two T20Is against Australia.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

India have the likes of Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar in the standby list for the T20 World Cup and one of them could be drafted into the main squad now.

Chahar had a good showing the match against South Africa and could get the nod ahead of Shami due to his superior batting skills down the order as well.

India's death bowling has been an issue and captain Rohit Sharma himself has pointed it out. Veteran paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been under the pump due to his poor performances and the pressure to deliver will be on the shoulders of the young Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel in Bumrah's absence.

Bumrah, who played the second and third T20 against Australia, didn't travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series-opener against South Africa.

The 28-year-old fast bowler is the second senior star player to be ruled out after Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from a knee surgery.

The Indian team is already looking unsettled at the moment and Bumrah's injury has only compounded the woes for skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

"Losing Bumrah and Jadeja will be huge for India. We didn't expect that things will pan out as they have. He was rested for the Asia Cup precisely to manage his workload management. Now it remains a question if he was even fit enough to play the Australia series," the senior official said.

Many senior players have been given adequate rest, keeping in mind their workload.

What is more interesting is the fact that Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022 apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians.

"That's not a lot of cricket, considering that he was rested for Asia Cup, West Indies tour and also some of the bilateral cricket played in India. That's a lot of rest. "As of now he is at the NCA and the rehab will be a long and arduous one. Yes, World T20 is important but he is still young and India's biggest bowling asset. You can't take risk with him," the official said.

Back stress fractures do not require surgery but a lot of time to heal.

Promoted

Bumrah, who has a slinging action, puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading. Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries.

(With PTI inputs)