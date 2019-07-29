 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Swimming

Hungarian Swimmer "Sorry" For Touching Nightclub Dancer

Updated: 29 July 2019 11:43 IST

Tamas Kenderesi, Olympic bronze medallist, has been banned from leaving the country while police investigate the incident at a bar in Gwangju, around 330 kilometres south of Seoul.

Hungarian Swimmer "Sorry" For Touching Nightclub Dancer
Tamas Kenderesi has admitted making contact with his accuser but denies charges of sexual harassment. © AFP

Hungarian swimmer Tamas Kenderesi has apologised for "thoughtlessly touching" a nightclub dancer after being arrested on sexual harassment charges during the world championships. The 22-year-old Olympic bronze medallist has been banned from leaving the country while police investigate the incident at a bar in Gwangju, around 330 kilometres (200 miles) south of Seoul, at the weekend. Tamas Kenderesi has admitted making contact with his accuser but denies charges of sexual harassment. "After coming back from the toilets and heading towards the dance floor, I touched the backside of a Korean girl who was working as a dancer at the club," the swimmer said in a statement.

"I did not even stop behind her -- I took only a single, perhaps thoughtless move, which seriously angered this girl who filed a complaint against me.

"Realising the seriousness of the situation, I was absolutely cooperative throughout the entire process," added Kenderesi, who finished last in the men's 200 metres butterfly final last week.

"I deeply regret what happened and I wish to beg for the Korean girl's forgiveness. But I strongly deny that I'm guilty in any kind of sexual harassment."

Hungarian team officials and swimming's governing body FINA confirmed that Kenderesi had been released from custody but would not be allowed to leave the country for the next 10 days.

Kenderesi added that he had not been shown the video of the incident but insisted: "I honestly believe my words will be justified by the footage (and reveal) I did not commit any serious offence. However, I have to understand that I hurt certain moral norms, which are the foundations of the local values."

After the athlete's arrest, FINA executive director Cornel Marculescu told AFP: "For now he is free but he cannot travel out of Korea. We will see what the next step is."

Kenderesi's arrest came a day after an indoor balcony at a Gwangju nightclub collapsed, killing two local people and injuring several athletes competing at the world championships.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Swimming
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Tamas Kenderesi apologises for "thoughtlessly" touching nightclub dancer
  • Tamas Kenderesi has been banned from leaving the country
  • Incident took place at a bar in Gwangju, around 330 kms south of Seoul
Related Articles
Michael Phelps Hails "Incredible" Kristof Milak After Losing World Record
Michael Phelps Hails "Incredible" Kristof Milak After Losing World Record
Adam Peaty Completes World Treble In Men
Adam Peaty Completes World Treble In Men's 100m Breaststroke
Peerless Adam Peaty Crushes 100m Breaststroke World Record
Peerless Adam Peaty Crushes 100m Breaststroke World Record
World Swimming Championships: Sun Yang Blazes To Record Fourth 400m Freestyle World Crown
World Swimming Championships: Sun Yang Blazes To Record Fourth 400m Freestyle World Crown
Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang
Chinese Swimmer Sun Yang 'Smashed Blood Sample': Reports
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.