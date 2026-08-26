India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando came under severe criticism after the two were involved in an ugly on-field brawl on Day 1 of the second Test in Colombo. Fernando had given Jaiswal a send-off, after which the latter turned back and confronted the pacer. The two proceeded to exchange words and clashed heads, before being separated by other players. Former India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara made it clear that an argument leading to body contact is unacceptable.

"It's not an ideal visual. As a player, you need to control your emotions," Pujara said on Sony Sports network, as quoted by the Indian Express. "Sometimes you do get angry. I can understand that till the time he was disappointed, or he was when he was having a chat, at that time. I think that's acceptable till then."

"The moment it got to a point where both of them were going against each other, there was a body contact, which is not acceptable on the field," Pujara stated.

Former India wicket-keeper and reputed commentator Saba Karim also said that Jaiswal and Fernando had not been adequate ambassadors of the game.

"Someone should remind both of them that this is not a contact sport. It is cricket. You're not supposed to headbutt each other, but I find it extremely puerile. There's no need for something like this on a cricket field," Saba Karim said.

"There'll be times when a pace bowler or a bowler will get after you. One can always remain aggressive without getting into an act like this. I think it is unnecessary, and one should always remember that all such players are brand ambassadors of this lovely sport. So many youngsters are watching it," he added.

Both Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fees and handed one ICC demerit point each for their roles in the incident.

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