Sri Lanka on Friday drafted in off-spin all-rounder Sahan Arachchige and batter Kamil Mishara into the squad for the must-win second and final Test against India, starting here from August 23. India are leading the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test at Galle by 165 runs. Arachchige, who has played five ODIs and a T20I, has come in for Ramesh Mendis. He made a good impression against India A last month while leading Sri Lanka A. He was the second highest run-getter with 209 runs behind Sai Sudharsan (332 runs).

Top-order batter Mishara replaced Nishan Fernando, who had an underwhelming outing at Galle.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara will remain part of the squad in place of an injured Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka squad for the 2nd Test

Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis (Vice Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Captain), Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando.

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