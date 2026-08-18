The lethal deliveries on the Galle turner are those that are keeping straight, fooling the batters into playing for the turn, veteran Ravindra Jadeja observed after completion of 350 wickets in Test cricket during the opening game against Sri Lanka. In a conversation with fellow left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, Jadeja gave his insights about how the track became difficult for batters with defensive mindsets and home team players were using sweep as their release shots. "I felt that the ball was spinning upfront as well. So, it was not so easy for the batsman to go and easily defend every ball. There was turn and the ball was keeping up and down," Jadeja told BCCI.TV.

"So, I was trying to bowl more on a stump line and bowl to the left-arm spinner from round-the-wicket. When we (he and Suthar) both were bowling because there was so much turn on offer, some balls stayed straight and their release shot being sweep, it felt like if the ball hits the pad, there are chances of LBW. It will always be out on the round wicket," Jadeja observed.

He also praised Suthar for his delivery that got him Dinesh Chandimal's wicket. Suthar bowled on off-middle line. The ball dipped, drawing Chandimal forward and then turned enough with extra bounce to take outside edge into Rishabh Pant's gloves.

"That was a high quality ball. The ball came out of your hand pretty well. There were enough revs on the ball. It is a left-arm spinner's dream ball."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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