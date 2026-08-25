Devdutt Padikkal has made a serious claim for the No. 3 spot in India's Test team after back-to-back hundreds against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Test series. With Sai Sudharsan out due to injury, Padikkal has grabbed his opportunity with both hands. Despite the Indian team management previously hinting that Sudharsan could get a long rope, the scales may have now been tilted by Padikkal's form. Former India cricketer and reputed commentator Aakash Chopra believes that Sudharsan will definitely have to sit out now, and that Padikkal will get preference for the No. 3 spot in the series to come.

"How well is he (Padikkal) batting! I love him to bits. DDP is an outstanding cricketer. DDP is a gun player. He has played four matches in total, and he has already run ahead of what Sai Sudharsan had scored in seven matches while playing 12 innings," Chopra said, speaking on his YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

"He has already scored back-to-back centuries. He got out to an off-spinner here for sure, but he was in great touch. It's now confirmed that Sai will have to sit out once he comes. There won't be a place for Sai straightaway," Chopra added.

Padikkal top-scored for India in the first Test in Galle, slamming a sensational 167 in the first innings and a total of 211 runs in the match, as India won by 165 runs.

In the ongoing second Test, Padikkal has once again top-scored for India in their first innings, notching up his second Test hundred and making a score of 117.

Padikkal's Test batting average, therefore, currently stands at nearly 70, more than double of Sai Sudharsan's average of 31.91.

Following the Test series against Sri Lanka, India have crucial assignments coming up against New Zealand away and Australia at home, which will play a crucial role in their chances of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final.

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