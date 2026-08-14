An inexperienced India missing several key players face Sri Lanka in Galle from Saturday in the first of two Tests with coach Gautam Gambhir under immense pressure. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, spinner Washington Sundar and batter Sai Sudharsan are all out injured for the visitors, who have eight wins and 10 defeats in 20 Tests under Gambhir. India suffered a 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November and are fifth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with their opponents sixth. Shubman Gill's side have handed maiden call-ups to spinner Saransh Jain and fast bowler Auqib Nabi, who has impressed in domestic cricket with 60 wickets in the season.

Veteran Ravindra Jadeja will lead a spin attack on a turning Galle pitch that also includes Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar.

"The two-match series in Sri Lanka won't be easy as Sri Lanka at home are a formidable team," former captain Sunil Gavaskar wrote in the magazine Sportstar.

"Winning both these Tests would be a good start to the new Test season, as well as give the team the impetus it needs to qualify for the WTC final."

He added: "To be able to do so requires loads of effort and also some luck, but above all the belief that Indian cricket should be the priority and not any individual, however big a name he may be."

India have nine matches remaining in this WTC cycle and may need to win at least six of them to have a realistic shot at reaching the final in London in June next year.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired, India's batting is vulnerable against spin.

Former Sri Lanka speedster Chaminda Vaas said they should still have more than enough.

"India still have a powerhouse of talent. They have so many good upcoming cricketers eager to perform and waiting for their opportunities," he said.

- Packed with spin -

Sri Lanka have packed their squad with spin options, with left-arm orthodox Prabath Jayasuriya leading the charge.

Jayasuriya has claimed 125 wickets in 23 Tests, with 81 of those scalps at Galle.

Sri Lanka too have injury concerns and will be without opening batter Pathum Nissanka and wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

Nishan Fernando is expected to fill Nissanka's place, while wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella has been recalled after three years in the wilderness.

A veteran of 54 Tests, Dickwella's career was halted when he tested positive for cocaine in 2024, but the selectors have handed the 33-year-old another opportunity.

Uncapped off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha is in line for a Test debut on Saturday.

The occasion will carry added significance as Galle International Stadium hosts its 50th Test.

The ground staged its first Test in 1998 and soon became one of cricket's most picturesque venues, with the magnificent 17th century Dutch Fort and its famous clock tower providing a spectacular backdrop.

Sri Lanka have won 27 of the 49 Tests played at the venue, with much of that success built on surfaces offering assistance to spinners from the opening day.

Tests in Galle rarely go the full five days and some pitches have earned poor ratings in the past, prompting authorities in recent years to prepare more sporting tracks.

The second Test is in Colombo from August 23.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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