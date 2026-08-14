Rewarded for a decade of relentless toil in domestic cricket, Madhya Pradesh off-spinner Saransh Jain said patience has been central to his journey as he finally earned his maiden India Test call-up for the upcoming two-match tour of Sri Lanka. Jain, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in the 2014-15 season, was included in India's squad for the series against Sri Lanka, with the first Test set to begin at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday. Reflecting on the moment he found out about his selection, Jain said he was on his way to a temple when he noticed a string of calls and messages on his phone.

"When I got the call, I was at a temple. I was driving there, and I saw a call and messages in between. Then I came to know that I was selected," Jain said in a video shared by the BCCI.

The 33-year-old has spent more than a decade playing domestic cricket and said he did not feel overwhelmed after joining the India squad, largely because he has already played with most of his new teammates.

"Ranji Trophy has an atmosphere. When I joined the team three days ago, I didn't feel much difference. I have played cricket with 70-80 per cent of the players. So I think I have mixed well with all of them," he said.

Jain also stressed that patience is essential for anyone aspiring to play Test cricket for India, pointing to his own long wait as an example.

"You have to be patient in Test cricket. If you want to play Test cricket for India, you have to be patient. I have been patient since I started my career. I made my Ranji Trophy debut in 2014-15. It has been a long journey. It has involved a lot of hard work and sacrifices. One day, I will definitely play for India. That was my feeling," he said.

Jain's family has played a key role in keeping him grounded throughout his career, with his father having represented Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy.

"My family is behind me. My dad is a Ranji Trophy player. He told me to be patient. Things will come to you automatically," Jain said.

Jain, who bats left-handed, has been a regular member of India A sides and has amassed 2,223 runs and 188 wickets in 54 first-class appearances. He spent years on the periphery before enjoying a breakthrough in 2022, when he claimed 13 wickets and scored a crucial fifty in the knockout stages to help Madhya Pradesh win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

The 2025-26 season proved to be another major step in his career. Jain scored 518 runs at an average of 57.55 and took 30 wickets at 20.43. He followed that with a Player-of-the-Series performance for Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy, claiming 16 wickets and scoring two fifties in two matches.

He had also served as a net bowler when India faced Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. Now, after years of waiting, Jain is finally on the brink of making his Test debut for India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'