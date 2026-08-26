Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently revealed an unheard story about legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Although both Pujara and Ashwin have retired from international cricket, they were once integral members of Team India's Test team. Ashwin, who finished his international career with 765 wickets across all three formats, delivered several match-winning performances for India. Apart from his exploits with the ball, he also played numerous crucial knocks with the bat. Recently, Pujara disclosed one of Ashwin's superstitious habits that he followed during matches.

Speaking on Sony Sports during the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, Pujara revealed that Ashwin considered him his good-luck charm and would always ask Pujara to collect his cap and hand it to the umpire before he began bowling an over.

"When Ashwin used to come to bowl, he wanted me to take his cap and give it to the umpire. Whenever he wasn't getting any wickets, he would look around the field in search of me," said Pujara.

"He felt that if I took the cap from him and gave it to the umpire, he might just have a chance of getting a wicket," he added.

As Pujara's video went viral on social media, Ashwin reposted it on his X (formerly Twitter) account and acknowledged the revelation with a couple of emojis.

Meanwhile, Sonal Dinusha's gritty unbeaten 85 kept Sri Lanka's hopes alive as rain forced an early end to the third day's play in the second Test against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka ended the day at 265/8, still 239 runs behind India's mammoth first-innings total of 503/9 declared. The hosts need another 39 runs to avoid the follow-on, with Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara unbeaten on 85 and eight runs respectively.

Dinusha has been the major obstacle in India's push to wrap up Sri Lanka's innings. He has added an unbeaten 35 runs with Kumara for the ninth wicket, helping the hosts survive a late onslaught from the Indian bowlers.

(With ANI Inputs)

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