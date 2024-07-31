Displaying consistency and skill, Suryakumar Yadav, the India T20 Internationals captain, has joined the elite list of cricketers with the most Player of the Series awards in T20Is. This achievement places him just behind Virat Kohli, who leads the pack with six awards, showcasing Yadav's remarkable rise in the shortest format of the game. With his fifth such accolade, Yadav now stands shoulder to shoulder with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan and Australia's cricketing giant David Warner. Yadav's journey to this milestone has been nothing short of spectacular. His aggressive batting style, coupled with his ability to play under pressure, has made him a crucial asset for the Indian cricket team.

As of now, he has played 71 T20Is, scoring 2432 runs at an average of 42.67. His recent performances have not only solidified his position in the squad but have also earned him recognition as one of the most formidable T20I players globally. Each of his Player of the Series awards has come through match-winning performances, reflecting his consistency and importance to the team.

Joining the ranks of Shakib Al Hasan and David Warner, both of whom have been pillars for their respective teams, highlights Yadav's significant impact in international cricket. Shakib's all-round capabilities and Warner's explosive batting have set high standards, and Yadav's inclusion in this list shows his calibre and potential to shape the future of T20 cricket.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir began with a 3-0 T20I series win over Sri Lanka.

In the last T20I match of the series on Tuesday against Lanka, India decided to change the winning combination and made four changes to the playing XI. Despite tottering with the bat, India relied on their high-risk, high-reward approach, and eventually, it paid off.

While chasing 138, Lank's Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis stitched up an opening 58-run stand to set the tone of the game.

Ravi Bishnoi got the breakthrough in the ninth over, raising hopes for an unprecedented comeback. Bishnoi returned to remove Mendis (43) by trapping him in front of the stumps.

Washington Sundar removed Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka on back-to-back deliveries to turn the tides in India's favour.

With nine runs needed off 12 balls, Suryakumar Yadav gambled on Rinku Singh, and he delivered when the situation demanded it most.

In a single over, Rinku sent set-batter Kusal Perera (46) and then Ramesh Mendis (3) back to the dugout to bring the equation down to six runs in six balls.

Suryakumar took the ball in his hand and claimed two wickets in a row, bringing the equation down to three runs on the final ball. Chamindu Wickramasinghe picked up a double on the final ball to take the game to Super Over.

Washington Sundar weaved magic, gave away two runs, and removed Kusal Mendis and Nissanka to restrict Sri Lanka to two runs.

Surykuamar pulled off a sweep to find the fence to complete the whitewash over Sri Lanka in the T20Is.

