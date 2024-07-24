India pacer Mohammed Shami is one of the greatest bowlers in the world currently. Known for his swing, Shami played a pivotal role in India's marvelous run at the ODI World Cup 2023, which eventually ended with a defeat against Australia in the final match. With 24 wickets in seven matches, Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Since then, the 33-year-old pacer has been out of competitive cricket as he is recovering from an ankle injury.

Shami also underwent a surgery for Achilles tendon and recently, returned to nets and started his bowling practice. Team India is all set to leave for Sri Lanka for the upcoming white-ball series. Before their departure, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir held a press conference.

During the press conference, Agarkar provided a huge update regarding Shami's possible return into the Indian team.

"We more or less know who the guys are, there are some injuries at the moment and hope they will be back. Shami has started to bowl, which is a good sign. September 19 is the first Test (against Bangladesh) and that was always the goal. I don't know if that is his timeline for recovery, will have to ask the guys at the NCA about that," Agarkar said in the press conference.

Agarkar also stated that the selection committee will be keeping an eye on first-class cricket, in order to add more players in the Test team.

"There are so many Tests coming. We will need some depth. Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj have been around for a while, these are the obvious ones. But there will be some conversation around it. Got a lot of first-class cricket coming up so we can build guys up like that," said Agarkar.

The three-match T20Is against Sri Lanka will kick-start from July 27 and the ODIs will begin from August 2.