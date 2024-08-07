India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming 3rd ODI: India are all set for redemption when they take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday in Colombo. After the match ended in a tie, India faced a shocking defeat in the 2nd ODI and trail 0-1 in the series. On the verge of facing a shocking series defeat. Rohit Sharma and co will definitely aim for a change in strategy before they take field in the third game. Earlier on Sunday, Jeffrey Vandersay picked six wickets as Sri Lanka defeated India by 32 runs in the second ODI.

In the chase of 241-run target, India were bowled out for 208. Rohit departed at the score of 64 off 44 balls but other Indian batters failed to play promising knocks. Earlier, Washinton Sundar starred with figures of 3 for 30 as India restricted Sri Lanka to 240 for 9.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, August 7.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match start?

Advertisement

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:00 PM.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App and Website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)