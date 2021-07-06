Ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka, India batsman Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday said all-rounder Hardik Pandya is bowling regularly in the training sessions. Hardik has in recent times stuck to playing as a finisher for India and his Indian Premier League team Mumbai Indians. However, he did bowl in the white-ball series against England in March. Suryakumar said Hardik bowling in the nets is good for Team India, but he was quick to add that whether the all-rounder will bowl in the Sri Lanka series depends on what the team management decides.

"He did bowl in the T20Is against England, even in the ODIs, he bowled. But yeah, during IPL he didn't bowl and that was on team management and Hardik as they know their responsibility really well so they were taking the call," Suryakumar said during a virtual press conference.

"But here in intra-squad game he did bowl, also in the nets he is bowling, so it is his and team management's call how they want to go about it, but yes he is bowling, and it's very good sign," he added.

Sri Lanka and India will square off in three ODIs and three T20Is beginning July 13. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been named vice-captain, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the team that will be coached by former India skipper and National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid.

Suryakumar had a good start in international cricket as he set the T20 stage on fire after hitting his first half-century in just his second T20I against England earlier this year.

The right-handed batsman is a key cog in Mumbai Indians' batting wheel and he is looking to play the same role as he plays for his franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I have been doing the same thing that I have done for my franchise (Mumbai Indians) in IPL. As you saw when I made my debut for India it was the same thing, I didn't do anything differently, it was all same as what I have been doing," Suryakumar pointed out.

"So I have been enjoying the role really well (in) whatever the position they tell me to bat, I will just go there (and) express myself the same way how I do in every game," he added.