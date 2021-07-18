Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan made their ODI debuts for India on Sunday in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Incidentally, both Suryakumar and Kishan had made their T20I debuts together as well for the team in March this year against England. Their debuts come as India fielded a new-look team against Sri Lanka for the three-match ODI series and a T20I series that follow the 50-over matches. Besides Suryakumar and Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya and Devdutt Padikkal are some of the other new faces in the team, all of whom could be in line for debuts at different stages in the series.

At R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bat against Shikhar Dhawan-led India.

Suryakumar and Kishan, both of whom play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been among the most consistent scorers for their IPL team and state sides.

Suryakumar has 98 List A matches and 180 T20s under his belt and has 2197 IPL runs from 108 matches with 12 half centuries.

He looked in good touch during IPL 2021, smashing 173 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 144.16 before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 cases across teams.

This followed a bumper 2020 season where he scored 480 runs from 16 games at a strike rate of 145.01 and played a key role in Mumbai's record fifth IPL title.

Kishan, who turned 23 today, shot to fame as India's captain at 2016 U-19 World Cup where the team finished runners-up and gained massively from a successful IPL 2020 campaign where he hit 516 runs from 14 games at a strike rate of 145.76.