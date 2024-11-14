It looks like Sanju Samson is flattering to deceive once again. After two back-to-back centuries in two straight T20Is, the wicketkeeper-batter has now scored two back-to-back ducks. Sanju Samson has often not received a consistent run in the national team, but when he scored those tons against Bangladesh and then against South Africa (in the 1st T20I), everyone thought that Samson was finally doing justice to his immense talent. But now, Samson has scored back-to-back ducks.

Sanju Samson now has five ducks in 2024. He is now only the second batter from an ICC Full Member to bag five ducks in a calendar year after Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva in 2022. Samson is also the first player in history to score two consecutive ducks after scoring two consecutive centuries in T20Is.

Talking about India's innings in the third T20I, Tilak Varma's powerful knock pushed India to 219/6 against South Africa on Wednesday in Centurion. India ended their first inning at 219/6 as Tilak smashed his maiden century in the 20-over format.

After winning the toss, the Proteas sent India to bat, however, Aiden Markram's decision did not go in their favour as they failed to break partnerships.

South Africa had an amazing start in the game when seamer Marco Jansen removed India opener Sanju Samson in the second ball of the match in Centurion.

Following the first dismissal, Abhishek Sharma (50 runs from 25 balls, 3 fours and 5 sixes) and Tilak Varma (107 runs from 49 balls, 8 fours and 7 sixes) cemented a 107-run partnership which helped the Men in Blue add some crucial runs on the board.

In the ninth over, Abhishek slammed fifty from 24 balls, however, in the next ball, Keshav Maharaj removed the Indian batter from the crease.

Advertisement

The third wicket of the inning came in the 10th over when Andile Simelane dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for just one run from four balls. Suryakumar failed to display a captain's knock in the first inning.

Top India all-rounder Hardik Pandya (18 runs from 16 balls, 3 fours) failed to display a staggering performance. Hardik was removed by Maharaj in the 13th over.

After four dismissals, Tilak and Rinku Singh played a 58-run partnership and cruised India to a decent total in the game.

Rinku's knock had to come to an end in the 18th over when Simelane removed him for eight runs from 13 balls.

Advertisement

Ramandeep Singh (15 runs from 6 balls, 1 four and 1 six) replaced Rinku on the crease and partnered with Tilak for a partnership of 28 runs. Ramandeep-Tilak helped India to cross the 200-run partnership.

In the second last ball of the inning, Ramandeep had to leave the crease after a disappointing run-out.

India ended the first inning at 219/6 with Tilak Varma (107*) and Axar Patel (1*) unbeaten on the crease.

Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas bowling attack as they bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

South Africa need to make 220 runs to win the match and take a lead in the series.

With ANI inputs