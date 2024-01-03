South Africa stand-in captain Dean Elgar won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test in Cape Town on Wednesday. Elgar, who slammed 185 in the first Test as South Africa defeated India by an innings and 32, runs, will retire from international cricket after the match at the Newlands. The Proteas made three changes with wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs making his Test debut. Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj have also been included in the playing XI while Bavuma, Keegan Petersen and Gerald Coetzee miss out. India also made a couple of alterations from the side which was humbled by Proteas on Boxing-Day week.

At the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma announced the changes with Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar replacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.

Reflecting on the defeat in the first Test, Rohit said that it is important to forget what's happened in the past.

"Would've batted first as well. Looks a good pitch. We understand the challenge of batting first on that pitch, but nevertheless, there will be enough in the pitch for the seamers, so hopefully we'll cash in on it. Important to forget what's happened in the past. We understand the importance of getting runs on the board, and getting 20 wickets. Didn't happen in the first game but we're upbeat about what we can achieve here. Two changes. Jadeja comes back for Ashwin. Shardul misses out, Mukesh Kumar replaces him," Rohit said at the toss.

Speaking at the time of toss Elgar said, "Going to bat. Pitch looks interesting. We're in a great position. Can't win a two-match series if you don't win the first - we've crossed that hurdle. Scoreboard starts on nought. We all know that. Starting well is going to be key against this Indian side. Got a debutant in Tristan Stubbs coming in for Temba. Ngidi comes in for Coetzee who's also injured. And Maharaj comes in".

Playing XIs for 2nd Test:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa (Playing XI): Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

(With ANI Inputs)