After a riveting contest between India and South Africa in the three-match Test series, which the hosts won by 2-1 after chasing 212 in the decider in Cape Town, the action now shifts to white-ball cricket. India and South Africa are slated to face-off in a three-match ODI series, which begins on Wednesday. The match will mark KL Rahul's debut as India's white-ball captain. The right-hander was named as the leader for these three ODIs in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Ahead of the first ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has picked his India XI. "My Indian team for first ODI," Jaffer wrote on his official Koo handle on Tuesday. There were no big surprises in the former batter's team for the series opener.

Jaffer picked KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan as his openers. Rohit's injury has once again opened the doors for Dhawan, who would like to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Jaffer picked Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer as his No.3 and 4 respectively. Kohli, who recently quit as India's Test captain, will take the field only as a batter for the first time in an ODI in five years. All eyes will be on the prolific right-hander. Iyer, on the other hand, would like to cement his spot in the middle-order.

Jaffer went in with Rishabh Pant ahead of Ishan Kishan as his designated wicketkeeper-batter while he chose Suryakumar Yadav at the crucial number six position. India have been struggling to find a finisher since MS Dhoni's retirement and this series provides another opportunity to the likes of Pant and Suryakumar to show their talent.

Jaffer picked Shardul Thakur over Venkatesh Iyer as his seam-bowling all-rounder. The latter was in good form in domestic cricket but perhaps his bowling credentials prompted Jaffer to go for Shardul.

There were two spinners in Jaffer's side and both of them have a point to prove. Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are both making a comeback to the Indian ODI side and would look to make an impact straightaway.

Jaffer was confused between Mohammed Siraj and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the second seamer. There has been no confirmation about Siraj's fitness. The right-arm seamer missed the third Test due to a hamstring injury sustained in the second Test.

Jasprit Bumrah was picked as premier seamer in Jaffer's team.

Wasim Jaffer's Indian Team for 1st ODI vs South Africa: 1. KL Rahul (C) 2. Shikhar Dhawan 3. Virat Kohli 4. Shreyas Iyer 5. Rishabh Pant (WK) 6. Suryakumar Yadav 7. Shardul Thakur 8. Ravichandran Ashwin 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar / Mohammed Siraj 10. Yuzvendra Chahal 11. Jasprit Bumrah.