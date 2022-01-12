Virat Kohli hit a "rare" six during Day 1 of the ongoing third Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. During his gritty 79-run knock, the Indian red-ball captain smashed 12 fours and one six. According to famous statistician Mohandas Menon, this was also Kohli's fifth six in Test cricket since 2019. Menon also went on to add that batters Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have had contrasting fortunes to hit maximums, when compared to Kohli. During the same period, Rohit smashed 51 sixes, Mayank hit 25 and Pant bagged 18 maximums.

Watch: Virat Kohli pulls Kagiso Rabada for a six

Kohli's six on Day 1 came off a delivery off Kagiso Rabada in the 41st over. It was also India's first maximum of the match.

A rare six for Virat Kohli in Tests!

Today his six at Cape Town is the only fifth in the last three years!

Interestingly during the same period even Umesh Yadav has hit more sixes than Kohli, registering 11 in 155 balls.

India were bowled out for 223 in their first innings as most of the batters except captain Kohli, disappointed. KL Rahul, who smashed a ton in the first Test, could only add 12 runs to the scoreboard.

His opening partner Mayank also added 15 runs off 35 balls.

Under-fire Cheteshwar Pujara missed out on a half-century by a whisker, smashing 43 off 77 balls.

Ajinkya Rahane's poor form continued and he could only bag nine runs off 12 balls.

Rabada was in top form for South Africa and took four wickets in 22 overs. Marco Jansen also bagged three dismissals, with Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj registered a scalp each.