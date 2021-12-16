Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has weighed in on the ongoing controversy in Indian cricket over the white-ball captaincy shift from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma. Kaneria said that India's upcoming Test series in South Africa would be Virat Kohli's "last opportunity" to prove himself as captain. Kohli was removed as India's ODI captain by the BCCI, three months after the star player stepped down as T20I skipper. BCCI named Rohit as the new ODI skipper last week but Kohli will continue to lead India in Test cricket.

"This is a very big tour for Virat Kohli because the Indian team has never won a series in South Africa - England and Australia have won. But in South Africa, Virat Kohli has an opportunity, his last opportunity as a captain -- he has to make runs, help his team win and after the way the BCCI removed him (as ODI captain), he has to prove himself," said Danish Kaneria on his YouTube channel. [Hyperlink]

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. They fought well last time in all three games but lost 2-1 in a close-contested series.

Speaking on the South Africa series, Kohli said that his side can do "something special" this time and that the entire team is "very motivated" to win a Test series there.

"We are very well placed in terms of experience, belief and confidence that this time around we can do something special and get the results that we want as a team and overcome probably the toughest conditions to go and win a series. South Africa is one place where we have not won a (Test) series yet. So, we are very motivated to do that. And the mindset is always to go there and win a series in any country that we play," Kohli said in a press conference on Wednesday.

"We don't any more think of just winning a Test here and there and we will do our absolute best that we can as a team and make sure that we keep contributing towards that cause," he added.

India's Test team on Thursday departed for South Africa for the three-match series. The first Test will be played from December 26 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.