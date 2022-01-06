South Africa completed their highest ever chase in a Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Thursday to beat India by seven wickets in the second Test and level the three-match series 1-1. South Africa surpassed their previous highest successful fourth innings chase at the venue - 220 for six against New Zealand in 2006 - to seal victory over India on Thursday. Australia have successfully chased more at this venue - in 2006 and 2011 - but this was the Proteas' highest.

South Africa skipper Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 96 to seal victory on Thursday. The Proteas had posted 229 in their first innings in response to India's 202 and then bowled India out for 266 in the second innings.

In their chase, Elgar batted with composure and frustrated India's bowling attack to lead his side to a seven-wicket victory.

India stand-in captain KL Rahul praised South Africa after the match. "They really batted well and bowled well. We were really looking forward to getting go nth field. We all felt we could do something special, 122 wasn't going to be that easy to get .the pitch was up and down but like I said, the South African batsmen were really determined and got the job done."

"If I have to be really harsh, after winning the toss we could have put 60-70 runs more. Shardul (Thakur)'s had a great Test match. In the few Test matches he's played he's really created that impact and won us games. The contribution he had with the bat was crucial as well. Hopefully as a unit, a few more of us can put our hands up in the next Test and put up a performance that will get India a win," he added.

