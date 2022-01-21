India were beaten by 31 runs in the first ODI by South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. South African batter Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries, adding 204 runs for the fourth wicket. All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who made his debut for the Indian team in the first ODI, was preferred over batter Suryakumar Yadav to add more balance to the team. However, skipper KL Rahul did not give him the opportunity to bowl as South African batters piled on runs in Paarl.

While questioning KL Rahul's tactics, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that Venkatesh should've gotten the opportunity to bowl, adding that he could've been a decent option to test the South African batters, having not played against them before.

"Only the captain knows the reason as to why Venkatesh Iyer did not get the opportunity to bowl. He is a new who player who has made a name for himself in the 4-5 months and that's why he is in the team. Since the opposition teams don't know him much. So, when such a scenario arises, giving a few overs will allow him to test the set batters,"Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

"And sometimes, the rhythm of the set batters might also get broken. Had he been given a few overs, something different could've happened. He could've also conceded 25 in 2-3 over.

India will look to bounce back in the series with a win in the second ODI in Paarl on Saturday.

