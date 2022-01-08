Former India cricketer Madan Lal was not happy with wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's shot selection in the second innings of the third Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Despite calling the 24-year-old a "match-winner", Madan Lal said the Pant "should be given a break". The wicketkeeper-batter's aggressive approach has won India some important games in the past but the same approach saw him being dismissed for a duck when he decided to go for a rash shot in the second innings despite India being in a spot of bother.

His dismissal drew a lot of criticism with several current and former cricketers, including legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, slamming him for the needless shot.

Madan Lal said that the 24-year-old should understand that he has to bat for the team, and not himself, adding that the management has the option of bringing in Wriddhiman Saha, who he said was "a sensible batter".

"He should be given a break. You have someone like Wriddhiman Saha, who is a sensible batter, and a very good wicketkeeper. But Pant has to decide how he wants to bat in Test cricket. If there is some doubt in his mind, it is better to give him a break. He is a match-winning player, but you cannot bat like this. You have to bat for the team and not for yourself," Lal said on Aaj Tak.

Promoted

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, South Africa chased down a tricky target of 240 with relative ease to win the second Test by 7 wickets.

The series is now evenly-poised ahead of the decider at the Newlands, starting January 11.