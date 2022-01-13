Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah endured one of the best days in South African conditions as he claimed an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings of South African batting on the second day of the 3rd Test match at Newlands in Cape Town. Bumrah used the pace and bounce on offer to his advantage as he jolted the home team with regular wickets to help India claim a crucial 13-run lead in the first innings. Taking this performance into notice, former Ashes-winning England captain Michael Vaughan also took to Twitter to express his views on Bumrah's spell.

Following yesterday's game, Vaughan termed the Indian pacer as the best bowlers in the world across all the formats of the game.

His caption read:

"How good is @Jaspritbumrah93 !!! I reckon across all formats he is the best in the World at the moment.. #SAvIND."

This is Bumrah's 7th five-wicket haul in his Test career. Interestingly, the paceman had made his Test debut at the same ground in 2018.

Team India, however, got off to a bad start in the second innings as they lost their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal cheaply.

Late in the day, captain Kohli and Pujara took control of the proceedings and saw off the new ball to end the day with India placed at 57/2, leading by 70 runs.

Rahul was dismissed for 10 runs by Marco Jansen while Mayank, who looked good in patches, departed for seven runs against Kagiso Rabada.

The three-match series is currently level at 1-1 and its fate could be decided in the coming last days of the 3rd Test.

Team India will be looking to script their maiden Test series win in South Africa while the home side, on the other hand, will look to keep the visiting side at bay with a win or even a draw.