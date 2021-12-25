Virat Kohli has been one of the best batters the country has ever produced and his record speaks for itself. While the India Test captain has received a lot of praise from all quarters over the years for his exploits with the national team, another India great and current head coach of the team Rahul Dravid spoke about what makes Virat Kohli so special. Dravid, in a video posted on BCCI.tv, spoke candidly about Kohli's growth as a cricketer, saying he's one of those players that "keeps evolving and keeps pushing himself".

"He has always improved, constantly got better. He's one of those players that keeps evolving and keeps pushing himself. He's had great success wherever he has played," Dravid said in the video.

The 'Wall' as Dravid is referred to fondly, said that he had batted with Kohli when he played his first Test for India, and it has been "phenomenal" to see how he has grown as a cricketer and a person.

"I was there when Virat Kohli made his debut. I was there when he played his first Test match and I batted with him in that particular game. It's phenomenal to see 10 years later how he has grown as a cricketer and also as a person. Just the sort of performances he has had for India over the past 10 years, the match-winning performances with the bat, the way he has led the team, the successes he has had on the field, have been terrific."

"In a lot of ways, he has driven a culture in this team of fitness, of energy and ambition, which is from the outside quite fascinating to watch. Now just coming into the environment, and being part of it and supporting him along the way is something I am really looking forward to," said the former India captain.

India are currently on tour of South Africa where they will play three Tests and as many ODIs. The South Africa series will be Dravid's first overseas assignment as Team India coach.

"Felt really welcome and enjoyed my time so far. It's been good but it's been hectic. Played a lot of games in the two months that I have been here and we have travelled a bit as well," said Dravid.

The first Test between India and South Africa begins on Sunday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.