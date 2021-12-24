Former India pacer Ashish Nehra has weighed in on the Virat Kohli-led side's fast bowling options for the Test series in South Africa. India, who have never won a Test series in South Africa in the past, will take on the Proteas in a three-match series starting this Sunday. Speaking about India's pace bowling options for the series, Nehra said that Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are the two “automatic choices” in India's pace attack. “Look, I feel Bumrah and Shami are the two automatic choices in India's pace attack,” Nehra told The Telegraph.

“Talking of the third pacer, Mohammed Siraj could be the guy. Ishant (Sharma) was injured and left out of the second Test versus New Zealand (in Mumbai), while Siraj did fairly well in that game. It also depends on the team management's thought process and game plan, and who's looking sharper at nets,” added Nehra.

“But the good thing is the number of options India have as far as their pace battery is concerned. They even have someone like Umesh (Yadav), who's super-experienced now with the number of Test matches (51) he has played so far. So it's a good situation the team finds itself to be in,” Nehra elaborated.

The former pacer credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for improving the fitness of Indian bowlers.

“Thanks to the changes the IPL has brought in and its overall effect as well as the fitness regimen of the players, they are stronger and fitter now. And when fitness doesn't become much of an issue, you have more back-ups,” he said.

“In the past, there used to be just two or three good bowlers (in the squad). But just as one of them got injured, the team would start facing problems. Particularly in Test cricket, having more options is a bigger necessity,” Nehra explained.

Asked about Shardul Thakur's chances of inclusion in the playing XI, Nehra said the all-rounder from Mumbai could be an option as a fourth pacer due to his ability to also contribute with the bat.

“In England, wickets and conditions are different compared to how they are in South Africa. But yes, if the wicket is such that you need to play four quicks, then India may have a look at Shardul since he can bat a bit as well,” he added.

“Besides, with just two spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav) in the squad, there's a chance that the team could play three quicks, one spinner and then include Shardul because of his batting abilities, if the situation so demands.”