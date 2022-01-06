Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said Jasprit Bumrah should “learn to take it” after his run-in with Proteas bowler Marco Jansen during the third day of the ongoing 2nd Test between South Africa and India in Johannesburg. Bumrah and Jansen had a heated exchange on Wednesday when, in the 54th over of India's second innings, the former failed to connect properly to a short delivery from the South African pacer. After the delivery, the duo had exchanged a few words. On the previous delivery too, they were seen sharing glares following a short delivery by Jansen.

Bumrah eventually lost his wicket in the 57th over, top edging a delivery by Lungi Ngidi as Jansen caught it with ease.

"I swear I remember Bumrah doing the same thing to a Mr James Anderson not too long ago. Learn to take it kid," Dale Steyn replied to a tweet that read: "That look from Marco at Bumrah. Yep, if you dish it out you will receive it."

Earlier in the day, South Africa bowled India out for 266 in the second innings and then got off to a strong start, ending the day at 118/2, with skipper Dean Elgar unbeaten on 46.

South Africa started the chase cautiously as Aiden Markram and Elgar survived a tricky phase before tea on Wednesday. In the second session, India had added 78 runs after lunch to set South Africa a target of 240. Hanuma Vihari remained unbeaten at 40 while Shardul Thakur played a knock of 28 runs in 24 balls.

(With inputs from ANI)