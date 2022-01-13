Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is known for being quite chirpy behind the stumps, always trying to motivate the bowlers. Pant is always vocal while on the field and his words are often caught on the stump mic. On Thursday, Pant played a fantastic knock of 100 runs to give India a chance of winning the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

With India dismissed for 198, Pant was out on the field with his gloves on. Mohammed Shami picked up the wicket of Aiden Markram early but that brought Keegan Petersen out in the middle and he along wit Dean Elgar put together a solid partnership to South Africa closer to the target of 212 runs.

With the duo tackling the pacers well, Indian captain Virat Kohli brought off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack.

It was during one of Ashwin's overs that he bowled a delivery that caught Pant's fancy and the keeper praised the delivery in his own inimitable style. "Cutie bowling hai," quipped Pant and it was caught by the stump mic.

This left Pant's Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals in splits as they took to twitter about it.

"Cutie bowling hai" - #RP17 to Ash Another one for the Stump Mic archives," Delhi Capitals wrote on Twitter.

"Cutie bowling hai" - #RP17 to Ash ????



Another one for the Stump Mic archives ????️????#SAvIND — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 13, 2022

Earlier, Pant produced a great knock and scored his fourth Test century. The Southpaw enthralled cricket fans with his swashbuckling batting on day 3 of the third Test match between India and South Africa in Cape Town. Pant slammed an unbeaten 100 on a testing pitch as India were bowled out for 198 in the second innings, setting the hosts a target of 212 runs to win the match and the series. India have never won a Test match at Cape Town and have also not won a Test series ever on South African soil. If they manage to pull the two feats off, then the credit for that will duly go to the young wicket-keeper batter.

