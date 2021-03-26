Story ProgressBack to home
ISSF World Cup: India's Vijayveer Sidhu Wins Silver Medal In Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Event
ISSF World Cup: India's Vijayveer Sidhu bagged silver medal in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event on Friday.
India's Vijayveer Sidhu won silver on Friday.© Twitter
Highlights
-
India's Vijayveer Sidhu won silver in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event
-
Estonia's Peeter Olesk bagged the gold on Friday
-
India lead the medals tally with 11 gold, seven silver and six bronze
India's Vijayveer Sidhu won the silver medal in men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup on Friday.
More to follow...
