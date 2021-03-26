Story ProgressBack to home
ISSF World Cup: Sunidhi Chauhan, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar Win Bronze In 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team Event
India's Sunidhi Chauhan, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar got the better of USA's Virginia Thrasher and Timothy Sherry in the bronze medal match.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in action at the ISSF World Cup.© NRAI
India's Sunidhi Chauhan, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Friday.
More to follow...
