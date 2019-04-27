ISSF World Cup: Abhishek Verma Wins Gold In 10m Air Pistol, Secures Olympic Quota For India

Indian shooter Abhishek Verma on Saturday won the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ISSF World Cup being held in Beijing. Abhishek Verma's brilliant performance in the Shooting World Cup Final also secured a fifth Olympic quota for India. Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela (10m air rifle women), Saurabh Choudhary and Divyansh Panwar had earlier secured India four Olympic spots. Abhishek Verma topped the charts in the final, finishing with a total score of 242.7. Russia's Artem Chernousov clinched the silver medal with a score of 240.4 while Korea's Han Seungwoo shot a score of 220.0 to take home the bronze medal.

Abhishek Verma had bagged the bronze medal in men's 10m Air Pistol shooting event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.