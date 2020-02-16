 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Shooting

IOC Chief All Praise For Abhinav Bindra, Niccolo Campriani's 'Taking Refugee' Project

Updated: 16 February 2020 17:28 IST

Abhinav Bindra had hosted two refugee shooters -- Khaoula and Mahdi -- at his foundation in Bengaluru in December last year.

IOC Chief All Praise For Abhinav Bindra, Niccolo Camprianis Taking Refugee Project
Abhinav Bindra is India's only individual Olympic gold medallist. © AFP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has thanked champion shooters Abhinav Bindra and Niccolo Campriani for their project 'Taking Refugee', under which they are helping refugee athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Games. Bindra had hosted two refugee shooters -- Khaoula and Mahdi -- at his foundation in Bengaluru in December last year.

"Thank you for your letter which I read with great interest informing me of the progress of the project 'Taking Refugee'. Rest assured I am extremely pleased with the impressively rapid progress of the athletes and also by the measures taken at the governance level for an increased accountability and transparency of the initiative," Bach wrote.

"Not only this project is commendable, it is also entirely aligned with the objectives of the IOC which supports youth refugee athletes," he said in the letter addressed to Bindra and Campriani.

"As true Olympians and through your selfless action, you have demonstrated your greatness beyond the field of play. You can be proud of yourselves."

Bindra, India's only individual Olympic gold medallist, is actively involved in the project along with his Italian friend Campriani.

Through the initiative, the duo aims to train the refugee shooters in air rifle and help them participate with the Refugee Olympic team, which made its debut at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Campriani's two hopefuls -- Khaoula and Mahdi -- made the trip to Bengaluru to train at Bindra's foundation.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shooting
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Abhinav Bindra had hosted two refugee shooters in December last year
  • IOC chief thanked Bindra and Niccolo Campriani for their noble initiative
  • Bach praised Bindra and Campriani for their project 'Taking Refugee'
Related Articles
Khelo India Youth Games Gold Medallist Named After Abhinav Bindra, Says Father
Khelo India Youth Games Gold Medallist Named After Abhinav Bindra, Says Father
Government Grants IOA Permission To Host Commonwealth Shooting, Archery Events In 2022
Government Grants IOA Permission To Host Commonwealth Shooting, Archery Events In 2022
Shooter Esha Singh Says Father Retired From Rally Driving To Support Her
Shooter Esha Singh Says Father Retired From Rally Driving To Support Her
CGF Asks IOA For Formal Proposal To Host 2022 Commonwealth Shooting Championships
CGF Asks IOA For Formal Proposal To Host 2022 Commonwealth Shooting Championships
Manu Bhaker Wins Gold Medals In Senior, Junior 10m Air Pistol Events In National Shooting Championship
Manu Bhaker Wins Gold Medals In Senior, Junior 10m Air Pistol Events In National Shooting Championship
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.