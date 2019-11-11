 
Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Silver In Asian Shooting Championship

Updated: 11 November 2019 15:38 IST

Saurabh Chaudhary, the 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist, shot 244.5 to finish second on the podium behind North Korea's Kim Song Guk.

Saurabh Chaudhary has already secured an Olympic quota for India. © AFP

Teen shooter Saurabh Chaudhary claimed the silver medal in men's 10m air pistol event to continue India's surge at the 14th Asian Championship in Doha on Monday. The 17-year-old World Cup and the Asian Games gold-medallist shot 244.5 to finish second on the podium behind North Korea's Kim Song Guk, who won the top prize with a world record 246.5. Iran's Foroughi Javed bagged the bronze with a score of 221.8 at the Lusail Shooting Complex. With 583, both Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma had qualified for the final in seventh and sixth place, respectively.

However, Verma had to be satisfied with a fifth-place finish in the eight-man final, having managed 181.5.

Chaudhary had a great start to the final and had a series of 10 and above scores but the North Korean was in a league of his own on the day.

Both Chaudhary and Verma had already secured their Olympic quotas in the earlier competitions.

The air pistol quotas from this competition went to Iran, North Korea and Pakistan as India and China had already secured the maximum two quotas each.

