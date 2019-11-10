 
Aishwary Tomar Secures India's 13th Olympic Quota With Asian Championship Bronze

Updated: 10 November 2019 17:24 IST

Aishwary Tomar Secures India
Aishwary Tomar shot 449.1 in the eight-man finals to finish third on the podium. © AFP

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar bagged India's 13th Olympic quota in shooting with a bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the 14th Asian Championship in Doha on Sunday, giving the country its best-ever quota haul. Tomar shot 449.1 in the eight-man finals to finish third on the podium behind gold medallist Kim Jonghyun (459.9) of Korea and Chinese Zhonghao Zhao (459.1) at the Lusail Shooting Complex. The 18-year-old had sailed through to the finals of the event with a 1168 in qualifying.

The other Indians in fray, Chain Singh finished 17th in the qualifications while Parul Kumar was 20th.

India had 11 shooters at the 2012 London Olympics and 12 in Rio de Janiero in 2016.

In July, the teenager from Khargone in Madhya Pradesh had shot down the men's rifle 3 positions junior world record on his way to winning gold, helping the country top the medals tally in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.

Tomar is the second Indian, after veteran Sanjeev Rajput, to have got the quota places in the 3P event. He is a part of the junior team trained by Suma Shirur.

