Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Umar Nazir Mir produced a brilliant spell as he dismissed Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube during the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on Thursday. The 31-year-old troubles batters with his pace and bounce as Mumbai kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Mir dismissed Rohit for 3 with a short-pitched delivery and then clean bowled Rahane for 12. Dube was dismissed for a duck as he was caught by Kanhaiya Wadhawan. It was a stunning show from Mir who is an experienced campaigner for Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket.

Mir made his first-call debut in 2013 and since then, he has taken 138 wickets in 57 matches. In List A cricket, he has 54 wickets while the fast bowler has taken 32 wickets in T20s.

Mir, who hails from Pulwama and in 6-Foot-4 tall, was also named in India C's squad for the 2018–19 Deodhar Trophy.

The much-anticipated return to domestic cricket for India captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner in Tests Yashasvi Jaiswal was a huge disappointment as the duo was dismissed cheaply in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, here on Thursday.

Rohit and Jaiswal had paired up for the first time ever for defending champions Mumbai, but it was not a happy return to the domestic grind for the star cricketers who were dismissed for 3 and 4 respectively.

Jaiswal was pinned in front of the wicket by J&K's right-arm pacer Auqib Nabi, who made the most of the fresh wicket to move the new ball dangerously off the surface here at the BKC Ground.

But it was the manner in which the India captain fell that was disappointing. Looking to force the ball on the on side, Rohit got a leading edge which was caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off.

Interestingly, Dogra took the field wearing the No. 9 jersey that is usually worn by Yudhvir Singh, thus creating some confusion.

The 31-year-old Umar continued to make inroads as he ended Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane's resistance by cleaning him up for 12.

While the turnout to watch the India cricketing stars at the stadium was low, those in nearby buildings, who were watching the action from their office floors, returned to work soon after the 37-year-old Rohit was dismissed.

