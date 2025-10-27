Out-of-favour India batter Prithvi Shaw roared back to form with his first double century for Maharashtra in their Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh on Monday. Playing just his second Ranji match for Maharashtra since making the switch from Mumbai, Shaw cracked his maiden hundred for his new team in just 141 balls during Day 3 of the game in Chandigarh. The 25-year-old, who was dismissed for just eight runs in the first innings, turned the tables after Maharashtra had secured a 104-run first-innings lead.

In the morning session on Day 3, Shaw registered the second fastest double century in the history of the tournament. This was his knock of 100 or more in over 20 months.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri holds the record for hitting the fastest double century in the tournament - a 123-ball effort against Baroda in 1985.

Shaw made a decent start to his Maharashtra career last week against Kerala. Shaw hit a half-century in the second innings to make amends for his duck in the first innings.

Meanwhile, the fastest First-Class double century by an Indian belongs to Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal, who reached the milestone in just 119 balls during the Ranji Trophy Plate tournament in January 2024.

Shaw, who was captain of the Indian team that won the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, has scored 4631 runs in 59 first-class matches at an average of 45.85, including 13 centuries and 19 half-centuries, with a highest score of 379. In List-A matches, he has accumulated 3399 runs, and in T20s, he has 2902 runs.

Shaw, who made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2017 against Tamil Nadu, switched from Mumbai ahead of the season for a fresh start after a turbulent period that saw him lose his place in the red-ball team. He was unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

He made an impact in his first competitive appearance for Maharashtra, scoring a century against Chhattisgarh in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in August.

Shaw made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Maharashtra against Kerala on October 15 in Thiruvananthapuram, but was dismissed for a four-ball duck in the first innings before scoring 75 runs from 102 balls in the second innings.

(With IANS Inputs)