Services on Sunday completed a dominant eight-wicket victory over Assam at Tinsukia, with left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma claiming nine wickets that earned him the Player of the Match award following an extraordinary opening day. Resuming the second innings at 56/5, Assam lasted less than nine overs on Sunday as Services' bowlers continued their relentless assault, being bowled out for 75. The target of 71 was comfortably chased in 13.5 overs with eight wickets intact.

The match lasted a total of only 90 overs, making it the shortest-ever Ranji Trophy match in terms of balls bowled (540). It beat the previous record of 547 balls, set in a match between Delhi and Railways in 1962 - 63 years ago.

Services now have 13 points from two matches.

Sharma had taken a hat-trick in the first innings on a historic day when Services' Mohit Jangra also achieved the feat, marking the first time two bowlers have taken hat-tricks in the same Ranji Trophy match.

Sharma was once again incisive and returned with figures of 4/20 from 9.3 overs, running through the tail. Only three Assam batters, including overnight batter Sumit Ghadigaonkar, reached double figures.

Amit Shukla provided excellent support with 3/6 from six overs, triggering Assam's second-innings collapse.

Shukla accounted for key wickets including overnight batter Sibsankar Roy, who added no runs to his overnight total, while keeper-batter Ghadigaonkar top-scored with 25.

Sharma and Shukla bowled in tandem to wrap up the innings in 29.3 overs.

The seeds of the victory were sown on the opening day when Services' bowlers recorded the unprecedented feat of two hat-tricks.

Assam had earlier managed a slender first-innings lead of two runs after Services posted 108, thanks to Riyan Parag's 5/25 and Rahul Singh's 4/44.

Services' lost two wicket in their paltry chase falling to local star Parag (2/31) but a brisk 20 not out from eight balls by Ravi Chauhan, alongside Mohit Ahlawat's 16 not out guided the visitors past the modest target.

Brief Scores: Assam 103 and 75; 29.3 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 25; Arjun Sharma 4/20, Pulkit Narang 2/20). Services 108 and 73/2 (Riyan Parag 2/31). Services won by eight wickets. Points: Services 6, Assam 0.

