Watch: Moldovan Wrestler Wins Youth Olympics Gold, Gets Body Slammed By Coach In Video Gone Viral

A hilarious video of a Moldovan wrestler getting body slammed by his coach has gone viral on social media platforms. Alexandrin Gutu of Republic of Moldova won gold in the men's Greco-Roman 71 kg category by beating Stepan Starodubtsev of Russia at the Youth Olympic Games . The official decision gave him 'Victory by Fall'. Right after the buzzer goes to signal the end of the bout, Gutu, with his arms raised, runs towards his coach who instead of hugging him, body slams him to the ground.

The duo's unique celebration started doing the rounds on Twitter with the official handle of the Olympics page also posting the video.

The third Youth Olympic Games are being held in Buenos Aires, Argentina between 6 and 18 October 2018. It is the first Summer Youth Olympic Games to be held outside of Asia.

The Russian Federation currently heads the medals tally with a total of 43 medals, including 24 golds, 11 silvers and eight bronzes.

A contingent of 68 members from India, including 47 athletes, is in Argentina to compete in 13 sports during the event. This is India's largest ever contingent at the Youth Games.

India are in 13th place currently with a total of 10 medals. India have won three gold and seven silver medals.

Jeremy Lalrinnunga won India's first-ever gold in the men's weightlifting 62kg competition. Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary won gold in men's 10m Air Pistol event while Manu Bhaker won the women's 10m Air Pistol competition.

Shooters brought more glory with Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane winning silver medals in the women's and men's 10m Air Rifle events, respectively.

Lakshya Sen lost in the final of the men's singles badminton event to take home the silver. In wrestling, Simran won silver in women's freestyle 43kg category while Tababi Devi Thangjam also took home the silver in women's -44kg judo event.