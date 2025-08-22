The selection process for the Indian wushu team for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan began in Srinagar on Friday, with nearly 200 athletes from across the country taking part in the three-day Sanda (combat) event trials. As per the selection policy, the technical committee of Wushu Association of India (WAI) will shortlist eight athletes across seven categories (5 men 2 women). Ranking tournaments will then be conducted every two months until June 2026, the deadline for final entries. The final Asian Games squad will be decided on the basis of performance in the ranking tournaments and other competitions.

The three-day wushu selection trials for the Asian Games commenced at the Sher-e-Kashmir Indoor Sports Complex, with Minister of State for Sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse inaugurating it.

Nearly 200 athletes from across the country are participating in the Sanda (combat) event trials. The Taolu (routine) selection trials will be held in Imphal from August 25 to 27.

Khadse congratulated the Wushu Association of J&K for successfully hosting the trials with the support of the J&K Sports Council.

She emphasised that J&K is an ideal hub for martial arts training, particularly wushu, and stressed the need to establish a High-Performance Centre for the sport in the region, according a release from WAI.

The weigh-in ceremony and draw of lots were completed this morning, while the bouts will begin on Saturday and continue for the next two days.

The selection committee for the trials comprises national chief coach Kuldeep Handoo, international judges Sopan Shankar Katke and Sandeep Goswami, coach Amit Pal, along with other technical officials from the WAI.

