Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been issued an 18-month suspension after missing three drug tests in a 12-month period, anti-doping authorities said Tuesday. Irishman McGregor, 37, a former Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight and lightweight champion, has accepted the suspension, Combat Sports Anti-Doping (CSAD) said in a statement. CSAD said McGregor, one of UFC's most bankable fighters, missed three tests on June 13, September 19 and September 20 last year in a breach of anti-doping "whereabouts" protocols.

The agency said McGregor had fully cooperated with its investigation, accepted responsibility and provided information that helped explain why he had missed tests.

"Despite these mitigating factors, CSAD emphasizes that accurate whereabouts filings and the ability to conduct unannounced testing are essential to the success of the UFC anti-doping protocol," the agency said.

The body reduced McGregor's punishment from the standard period of two years to 18 months, backdating the suspension's start date to September 2024.

McGregor will be free to fight again by March 20 next year, potentially leaving him free to fight at a UFC event scheduled to take place on June 14 at the White House next year to coincide with US President Donald Trump's birthday.

McGregor has repeatedly indicated he hopes to fight on the White House card, although UFC chief executive Dana White said on Saturday that no fighters have yet been signed.

"We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet," White said after an event in Las Vegas. "You can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card, but nothing is done yet."

