The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on Tuesday announced the names of the 12 sportspersons who will be awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for the year 2021. A host of medallists from the Tokyo Olympics, including gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra, and Paralympic Games will be given India's highest sporting honour. The list also includes Indian women's cricket legend Mithali Raj and India football team captain Sunil Chhetri. The awards will be given as part of the National Sports Awards, which will be held on November 13. All the sportspersons will receive their awards from the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognize and reward excellence in sports.

The 12 sportspersons who will be given India's highest sporting honour, Khel Ratna, are:

1) Neeraj Chopra

2) Lovlina Borgohain

3) Ravi Kumar Dahiya

4) PR Sreejesh

5) Avani Lekhara

6) Sumit Antil

7) Pramod Bhagat

8) Krishna Nagar

9) Manish Narwal

10) Mithali Raj

11) Sunil Chhetri

12) Manpreet Singh

