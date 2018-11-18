Survivor Series 2018: Everything You Need To Know About WWE's Pay-Per-View Event

WWE will air its final pay-per-view event of 2018 as Survivor Series comes back with its 23rd edition from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. WWE Survivor Series, the last of the "Big Five" pay-per-views before we gear up for the next year's WrestleMania season, has been a staple of the company since 1987. Survivor Series will once again carry with it a RAW vs. SmackDown Live theme and is expected to produce a solid outing for one of the biggest shows of the year.

It's a typically star-studded event - Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are just some of the big names set to feature in singles bouts and traditional Survivor Series elimination matches.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 will start at 5:00 AM IST. The Kickoff show starts 2 hours prior to the start of the show.

Survivor Series will be aired live on Sony Ten 1/HD.

The live streaming of Survivor Series will be available on WWE Network, Sony LIV, Jio TV.

WWE Survivor Series 2018 card

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Smackdown Women's Charlotte Flair (subbing for Becky Lynch)

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW tag Team Champions - AOP vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champion The Bar

Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series elimination match

Team RAW - Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, The Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson), The B-Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel), Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Kalisto, and/or Gran Metalik), and The Ascension

vs.

Team SmackDown- The Usos, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and/or Xavier Woods), Sanity (Alexander Wolfe, Eric Young, and/or Killian Dain), Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, and The Colons (Epico Colon and Primo Colon))

Traditional Survivor Series elimination match

Team RAW - (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley) (with Baron Corbin and Lio Rush)

vs.

Team SmackDown - (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy)

Traditional Survivor Series elimination match

Team RAW - (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Natalya, and Ruby Riott) (with Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan)

vs.

Team SmackDown - (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and TBA)

Cruiserweight Championship Match - Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Mustafa Ali