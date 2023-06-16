India, which have already entered the semi-final of the Squash World Cup 2023, topped their pool as they defeated Japan in the third and last group match at the Express Avenue Mall in Chennai on Thursday. India defeated Japan 3-1 and have stayed unbeaten in the tournament so far. Joshna Chinappa defeated Satomi Watanabe 2-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5, 7-5, Saurav Ghosal beat Ryunosuke Tsukue 7-6, 6-7, 7-4, 3-7, 7-5 and Tanvi Khanna won against Akari Midorikawa 7-4, 7-1, 7-1. However, Abhay Singh lost to Tomotaka Endo 6-7, 6-7, 2-7, as per Olympics.com. India will now face Malaysia in the semi-final later in the day.

India started their Squash World Cup stint by defeating Hong Kong 4-0 in a Pool B match. They defeated South Africa 4-0 in the second match and entered and semi-final.

Chennai is hosting the Squash World Cup 2023. After a lengthy absence of 12 years, the team championship is back for its fourth iteration, which will run until June 17.

Apart from hosts India, seven other teams - Australia, Colombia, Egypt, Hong Kong China, Japan, Malaysia, and South Africa- are vying for the top honours.

