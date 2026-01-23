Sakshi Eshwar Kale, a T12 category para-athlete (visual impairment) from Goa, has emerged as one of India's most promising talents in para-athletics. With over three years of competitive experience across track and field events, she has delivered consistent medal-winning performances at national and international platforms, exemplifying resilience, discipline, and inclusive sporting excellence. A major breakthrough came in 2025, when Sakshi became the only athlete from Goa to represent India at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix (WPAGP) at New Delhi & clinched a silver medal in the 100 m run.

She followed this up with a 'gold' winning performance in the 100 m event at the 2nd Khelo India Para National Games 2025, showcasing her consistent performance. This also earned her a spot in the Indian contingent which participated at the WPAGP at Paris. The following interaction with Sakshi Kale has been facilitated by Vedanta Ltd.

Q1. From Goa to representing India at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix (WPAGP), tell us about your journey.

My journey began in Goa with a deep interest in sports from a young age. I started with football and school-level competitions, where sport gave me confidence and purpose despite my visual impairment. During the COVID period, I was introduced to para-athletics and began training seriously, even though I initially did not have proper equipment or exposure. With just a few months of dedicated practice, I started competing in athletics and gradually discovered my strengths on the track and field. Through consistent training, guidance from my coaches, and strong support from my family, I progressed through national competitions and steadily improved my performance.

Each competition strengthened my belief, and this steady journey eventually led to representing India at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Paris-a moment of immense pride reflecting years of perseverance and determination.

Q2. What's your aim professionally in the next three years?

Over the next three years, my primary aim is to consistently compete and medal at international para-athletics events while continuing to improve my performance standards. I am focused on refining my technique, improving my timings, and gaining greater exposure at global competitions.

At the same time, I want to grow as an athlete who represents discipline and resilience. Going forward, I also aspire to be a role model for young para-athletes and contribute to the development and visibility of para sports in India.

Q3. How did you choose athletics?

Athletics came into my life naturally. I was always inclined towards physical activity, and over time, I discovered that track and field gave me a sense of freedom, confidence, and purpose. As I began competing and seeing progress, athletics transformed from an interest into a passion. It helped me channel my energy positively and showed me that my visual impairment would not limit my potential.

Q4. You are also pursuing a Bachelor of Vocational degree in Computer Science. How important is education for athletes?

Education is extremely important for athletes because it provides balance and long-term security. While sports may have a limited competitive window, education opens doors to future opportunities beyond athletics. For me, pursuing computer science helps develop discipline, problem-solving skills, and confidence, which also positively influence my performance as an athlete. It ensures that I am prepared not just for competition, but for life beyond sport. Also, Vedanta Sesa Goa helped address practical challenges through sponsorship which allowed me to access to proper athletic gear, accommodation, safe and speedy travel during competitions.



