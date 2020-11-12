The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has disbursed funds to the tune of Rs 5.78 crore as an Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) for 2783 Khelo India athletes (KIAs) for the months of October and November. The OPA (Rs 1.20 lakh annually) has been transferred directly to the athlete's bank account, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the athlete's training, food, lodging and education at the Khelo India Academy. According to SAI release, the amount also includes expenses towards travel to hometown, dietary charges while stationed at home and other miscellaneous expenses incurred by the athletes.

The funding has been done as per the Khelo India Talent Development (KITD) Scheme.

Athletes from 35 States and Union Territories across 24 sporting disciplines have been able to avail the OPA scheme.

Meanwhile, a total of Rs 45.4 lakh for the months of October and November has been disbursed to 227 rural athletes as a part of the "Khelo India Scholarship" for the promotion of indigenous sports, the release also stated.