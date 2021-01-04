In a move that promises to empower both elite sportspersons and young athletes, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday invited Olympians and Para-Olympians for filling the position of assistant coach (level 6) and coach (level 10). Coaches appointed are allowed to continue their sports training as long as they are active sportsperson and maintain desired performance at the international level. Once appointed, the coaches will take up the diploma in sports coaching conducted by the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala if they have already not taken up the course previously.

"Olympians/Para-Olympians are given the opportunity to work in SAI as coach. ln fact, the medal winners in Olympics and Para Olympics have (been) directly recruited in Group ''A'' position in SAI to show the gratitude for their service to the country," SAI said in an official statement.

The time frame to apply for the post is from January 5 (5:00 pm) to January 26 (5:00 pm).

Last month, SAI appointed 11 Olympians and three Para Olympians as coaches and assistant coaches.

The appointments were made with an effort to ensure that experienced and elite sportspersons can continue to contribute to the progress of the sport in the country during their tenure as active sportspersons and even after they retire.

This will also secure the sportspersons financially while allowing them to continue with their regular training and participation in competitions.

Mariyappen T, who won a gold in the high jump in Para Olympics 2016, was offered a Group A post as a coach while 11 Olympians and the remaining two Para Olympians, were offered Group B post as assistant coaches.