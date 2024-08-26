S8UL Esports, India's leading esports and gaming content organization, further solidified its position as a global leader in gaming content creation by winning the 'Content Group of the Year' award for the third consecutive year at the Esports Awards 2024 on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This unprecedented achievement, which makes S8UL the first-ever esports organization to win this award three times in a row, stands as a testament to S8UL's commitment to excellence in content creation in the global gaming and esports landscape.

Founded by industry veterans Naman Mathur, popularly known as 'Mortal', Animesh Agarwal, aka '8Bit Thug', and Lokesh "Goldy" Jain, S8UL Esports has made history by winning in this award for the third consecutive time. This year, they were competing in this category against global gaming content powerhouses like OfflineTV, G2 Esports, Karmine Corp, Sentinels, Fnatic and T1 Esports.

In his award acceptance speech, Animesh Agarwal, aka 8Bit Thug, Co-Founder of S8UL and 8Bit Creatives, encapsulated the significance of this win by saying, "The first time could have been lucky, the second time was a charm, and the third time firmly means that the best content group of India is the best in the world. This award belongs to our entire team of S8UL whose belief in our vision and relentless contributions have made this achievement possible."

Adding to their accolades, S8UL Esports also received the 'Fan Engagement' badge in the 'Ones to Watch Class of 2024' category, further cementing its reputation among one of the most popular content organisations in the world. This badge recognizes S8UL's outstanding efforts in building a strong, loyal and interactive community.

Since its inception, S8UL has been a trailblazer in the Indian gaming landscape. By bringing together some of the nation's most talented content creators under one banner, S8UL has consistently delivered top-notch content and provided a plethora of brands a medium to connect to the youth audience.

Speaking on the momentous occasion, Lokesh Jain aka Goldy, Co-Founder of S8UL and 8Bit Creatives, said, "We are beyond thrilled to receive this award for the third time. It is a testament to our entire team's hard work, dedication and passion. Over the past four years, we have collaborated with around 560 brands and this financial year alone, we are close to closing deals with over 120 brands, both endemic and non-endemic. We are continuously working towards shaping the future of Indian esports and gaming creators' economies on a global scale."

Naman 'Mortal' Mathur, Co-Founder of S8UL and widely regarded as the 'Face of Indian Gaming and Esports,' was also nominated for the 'Esports Personality of the Year' category for the third consecutive time. Mortal's fifth straight nomination at the global Esports Awards highlights his global influence and contribution to the esports community.

Reflecting on the journey, Mortal said, "Being nominated alongside the world's top esports personalities is an honour. Our focus at S8UL has always been on pushing the boundaries of what gaming content can be. We strive to deliver messaging that resonates with our audiences and this award is the perfect recognition of that effort."

The Esports Awards are a prestigious annual event that celebrates and honors the best of esports all across the world including the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities. This year's edition which was streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and Kick, witnessed a peak viewership of 92.3K, with 8bit Goldy's live watchalong with S8UL members on his channel drawing the highest individual viewership at 43.2K PV.

